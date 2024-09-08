iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.4% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $55.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.