iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,481 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.80. 12,344,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,615,017. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

