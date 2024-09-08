Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Trading Down 0.1%

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.23 and last traded at $53.27. Approximately 3,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

