iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 199,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

