iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.
BATS:FLOT opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
