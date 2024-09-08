iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

