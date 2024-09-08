iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 8,830,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66.

