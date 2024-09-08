iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,734,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,569,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,820,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $47.03 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

