iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IJR opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

