iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 3rd Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

