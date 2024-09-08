iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $552.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

