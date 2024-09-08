iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

