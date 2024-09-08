iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Insight 2811 Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IVV traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.37. 3,525,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

