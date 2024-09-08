iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 17,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 25,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s payout ratio is currently -21.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

About iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICOP. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

