Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 39,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 33,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

