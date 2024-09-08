Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,574,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000.

NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 441,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

