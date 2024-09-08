Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $12.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.69. 50,624,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

