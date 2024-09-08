Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCT. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.