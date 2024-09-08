Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. American National Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.