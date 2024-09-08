Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,953 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 92,686,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,464,078. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

