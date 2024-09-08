Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Position Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Insmed comprises 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $42,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

