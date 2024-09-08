Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 820 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 8,885,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,860,507. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.