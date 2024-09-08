Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Sells $61,879.30 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $373.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Cerus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cerus by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cerus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cerus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 451.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

