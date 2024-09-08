Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Sells $61,879.30 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cerus Stock Performance
Shares of Cerus stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $373.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
