Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,160,640. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 181,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 92,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 36.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

