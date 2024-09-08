ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $120.03 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ICON has a total market cap of $120.03 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,031,580,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,580,611 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,031,501,564.4962779 with 1,016,586,889.2957722 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.119062 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,292,364.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

