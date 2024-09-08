Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,732 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,684,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 865,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 156,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 182,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $60.33.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

