Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 305.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.80. 1,190,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $213.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Argus lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

