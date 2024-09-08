Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $180,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.56. 1,670,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $417.46. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

