Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE FI traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,752. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

