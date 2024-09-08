Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 6.7% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,964,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $813.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

