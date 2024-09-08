Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys 13,412 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,170. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

