Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.16 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.16 or 0.00014889 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $125.82 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,410,238 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

