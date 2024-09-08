HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $260,852.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009071 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.54 or 1.00034205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049032 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $261,586.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.