Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $136.68 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $136.68 million and approximately $12,900.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00006933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,112.59 or 0.99986371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.76562691 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $43,025.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

