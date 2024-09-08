HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $103.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Trading Down 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HQY opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,625. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.