Head-To-Head Review: Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) vs. Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taylor Devices and Regal Rexnord’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $44.58 million 3.61 $9.00 million $2.49 20.73 Regal Rexnord $6.35 billion 1.56 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -310.42

Taylor Devices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taylor Devices and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $189.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 20.18% 17.54% 15.02% Regal Rexnord -0.02% 9.16% 3.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Taylor Devices has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Regal Rexnord on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

