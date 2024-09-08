Head-To-Head Review: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MidWestOne Financial Group and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Bank OZK 2 5 1 0 1.88

MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. Bank OZK has a consensus target price of $46.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Bank OZK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 9.79% 5.27% 0.42% Bank OZK 27.04% 14.50% 2.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Bank OZK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $183.24 million 2.41 $20.86 million $1.44 19.43 Bank OZK $1.62 billion 2.79 $690.78 million $5.97 6.69

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Bank OZK has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank OZK beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits. It also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, it provides real estate, consumer, small business, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, equipment, agricultural, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; lender and structured, business aviation, and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. Additionally, the company offers ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

