HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 172.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $403.05. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

