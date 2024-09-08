HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of 114.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.