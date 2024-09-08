Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.75

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.75 and traded as low as C$9.69. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 7,283 shares traded.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.67.
About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.
