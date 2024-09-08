Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

