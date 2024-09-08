Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,635 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 29,963 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Halliburton worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

