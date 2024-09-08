Hahn Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,779 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 3.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ICE opened at $160.49 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

