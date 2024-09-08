Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

