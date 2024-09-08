Hahn Capital Management LLC Buys 18,365 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 3.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,168,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,393,020.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,393,020.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,745,563 shares of company stock worth $164,581,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

