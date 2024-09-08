Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.16 ($0.03). Approximately 1,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.17 ($0.03).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £896,400.00 and a PE ratio of 5.40.
Gulf Investment Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.
Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
