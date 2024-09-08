Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.
Great Thunder Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Thunder Gold
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.