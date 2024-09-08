Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

