Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.