Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.16. 39,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.
